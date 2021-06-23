Rep. Kevin Chambliss Named ‘Florida Crime Stoppers’ Representative Of The Year
On Tuesday, June 22nd The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers (FACS) invited Representative Kevin Chambliss (FL-117) for a special acknowledgement of his sponsorship of HB 363, The Crime Stopper Bill, which will become law effective October 1, 2021. This law provides additional protection for the information provided by tipsters to Crime Stoppers and further clarifies the role of Crime Stoppers staff and volunteers.communitynewspapers.com