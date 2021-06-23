Cancel
Florida State

Rep. Kevin Chambliss Named ‘Florida Crime Stoppers’ Representative Of The Year

By Community News Releases
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, June 22nd The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers (FACS) invited Representative Kevin Chambliss (FL-117) for a special acknowledgement of his sponsorship of HB 363, The Crime Stopper Bill, which will become law effective October 1, 2021. This law provides additional protection for the information provided by tipsters to Crime Stoppers and further clarifies the role of Crime Stoppers staff and volunteers.

Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Florida State
Florida Government
#Florida Keys#Volunteers#Hb 363#Facs#Representative Chambliss
