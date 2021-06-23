Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Marvels’ Teyonah Parris Talks Being Able To Bring Representation To The MCU

By Erik Swann
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been with us for over a decade now and, as time goes on, the franchise is evolving in different ways. Sure, the franchise is giving audiences bigger stories and more spectacle, but fans have also long been asked for more representation. Although it’s taken a while, it looks like the MCU is steadily moving towards more inclusivity. This includes bringing in great characters like Monica Rambeau, who was first played by Akira Akbar in Captain Marvel and then by Teyonah Parris on WandaVision. Now, ahead of her return in The Marvels, Parris is discussing what it’s like to help bring representation to the Marvel universe.

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Anthony Mackie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Black Women#Mcu#Wandavision#Iron Man#African American#Disney#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Salon

"Loki" and the opportunity for trans representation in Marvel

One of the first mysteries in "Loki" has been revealed . . . but what does it all mean?. At the end of the second episode of the Disney+ detective/adventure series, the identity of the cloaked time-traveling figure who's been wiping out Time Variant Authority (TVA) officers is revealed to be Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino). Loki (Tom Hiddleston) had been helping the TVA hunt that person down because they were supposed to be a variant – a multiverse version of a person from a branched timeline – of himself.
ComicsPosted by
CinemaBlend

8 Marvel Multiverse Superheroes Who Should Appear In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a pretty straightforward place to this point, but that looks like it will change soon. Between Loki's mention of a past multiversal war, the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and all the stuff happening in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems the multiverse will soon play a key part in the shared universe.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Feels About Playing A New MCU Character After Her Role In Captain Marvel

Many actors probably dream of appearing in an MCU movie or TV series. Even a small role can have a big impact on an actor’s career, and getting Marvel screen time more or less cements his or her place in cinematic history. So it's a pretty big deal that Eternals’ Gemma Chan was able to nab a second role in the MCU, following her appearance in Captain Marvel. The actress recently opened up about what it was like to return to the franchise in a new capacity.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Why is Marvel Comics killing its MCU stars?

Doctor Strange will be dead soon. So will Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man. Or at least Marvel Comics really, really wants its readers to think they'll both be taking a dirt nap in the near future. Now that's hardly an unusual circumstance. Unlike in real life, death in comic books is...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Fans Are Stunned Over Chris Hemsworth’s Shocking New Look

When actor Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder debuted in 2011’s Thor, the world was introduced to the relative newcomer. Now, you can’t have Marvel without Thor, and by association, Hemsworth. The character has become a fan-favorite of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth’s Avenger went on to star in two...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Teyonah Parris Teases Monica Rambeau’s Role in The Marvels

Teyonah Parris Teases Monica Rambeau’s Role in The Marvels. The last time we saw Monica Rambeau on Disney+’s WandaVision, a Skrull agent was about to take her into space to meet with a mysterious “old friend” of her mother’s. Presumably, this is where we’ll catch up with Monica when she returns to the MCU in The Marvels. It certainly helps that Monica now has her own energy powers to fight alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. And in a new interview with Variety, Teyonah Parris briefly discussed the part that Monica will play in the upcoming sequel.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants To Kill Off Iron Fist In The MCU

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would experience emotions ranging from pure joy to unbridled excitement were Kevin Feige to confirm that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones or Mike Colter’s Luke Cage were on their way back to official canon, and all of the aforementioned names have been rumored to be making a return more than once. Sadly, however, the same enthusiasm probably wouldn’t extend towards Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn talks Agatha's potential MCU return

WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn is keen to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After her scene-stealing turn in the first season of the Scarlet Witch and Vision spin-off series, it's no Wanda (ahem) she's keen to return. Hahn's previously made mention of her interest in reprising the role, telling...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow might not be the only prequel to the MCU, and Marvel talks about the possibilities of other characters

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has hinted that more movies in the form of prequels (What Black widow) could be “on the table” in order to other MCU characters. According SlashFilm, Feige commented on the possibility that other Marvel characters get their own prequel and spinoff movies while speaking at a recent press conference, where reflected on Scarlett Johansson’s solo movie, Black Widow, to debut simultaneously in theaters and via Disney + (with Premier Access) next July 9, 2021.