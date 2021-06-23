Cancel
Why Inflation Is a Nightmare for Tesla

By Wayne Duggan
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

The chances of an interest rate hike sometime in the next year have increased significantly. That change is very bad news for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock. Just a month ago, the bond market was pricing in a 25.3% chance of at least one Federal Reserve rate hike by June 2022. In just one month, that percentage has climbed to 31%. Why? Last week, the Fed bumped up its time line for its next projected rate hike significantly. The Fed went from expecting no rate hikes until at least 2024 to projecting two hikes in 2023.

