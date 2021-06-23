Cancel
Victoria, TX

Things That Only a Victorian Would Understand

By jpinthemorning
 9 days ago
One thing love to do is relive Victoria Nostalgia. I keep seeing articles showcasing things you hear in Texas that only Texans would understand. Which are great articles, but I thought why not make this story more local? I mean stuff that only that Victorians understand. I mean the telephone number 575-2311 means absolutely nothing to anyone except a Victorian. Where was/is 'under the hill'? What about an actual person getting into a fight with a mechanical gorilla? If you are from Victoria you get all three of these references. Take a trip down memory lane and check out some great references that only Victorians will understand. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY.

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

