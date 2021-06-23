HPE expands GreenLake services
Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced several expansions of its managed GreenLake services during its HPE Discover conference this week. GreenLake is HPE’s consumption model for hardware and services. Rather than make an outright purchase, customers determine the configuration they will need and HPE installs it, with a slight overprovisioning just in case. If the customer ends up needing more hardware capacity, it’s just turned on. Until then, it just sits there, unused, and at no charge.www.networkworld.com