Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

HPE expands GreenLake services

By Andy Patrizio
Network World
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHewlett Packard Enterprise announced several expansions of its managed GreenLake services during its HPE Discover conference this week. GreenLake is HPE’s consumption model for hardware and services. Rather than make an outright purchase, customers determine the configuration they will need and HPE installs it, with a slight overprovisioning just in case. If the customer ends up needing more hardware capacity, it’s just turned on. Until then, it just sits there, unused, and at no charge.

www.networkworld.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpe#Cloud Services#Cloud Infrastructure#Management Software#Hpe Discover#Hpe Greenlake Lighthouse#Hpe Greenlake Central#Hpe Ezmeral#Aurora#Silicon On Demand#Splunk#Sap#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarevmware.com

Discover the Value of Virtualization with VMware vSphere

Are you looking for the core features of vSphere and vCenter?. Virtualization 101 with Hands-on Labs is a great starting point for you to experience the functions of VMware vSphere. This introductory level lab will take you through the basics of Management with vCenter Server, vSphere Storage, vSphere Networking and Security offering the opportunity to learn in a live environment. VMware vSphere – What’s New is also a lab you may consider for additional solutions.
MarketsVentureBeat

Global cloud spending boomed in Q1, surpassed non-cloud, IDC says

Enterprises spent big on cloud infrastructure — $15.1 billion — in the first quarter of 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its latest tracker. Specifically, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year, compared to 6.3% year over year increase for non-cloud infrastructure. Global spending for non-cloud infrastructure was $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
Softwarethefastmode.com

HPE Expands 5G Portfolio with Automated 5G Management Solution

HPE this week announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE’s existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G capability for HPE Service Director, which together simplify the management of 5G networks and reduce deployment risks through a zero-touch, closed-loop system. The new automation software monitors and orchestrates the network functions, infrastructure, slices and services, automatically acting on issues detected to secure service continuity. The software is pre-integrated with HPE’s open 5G solutions, including the HPE 5G Core Stack, as well as leveraging open-source technologies and offering open APIs to integrate with multi-vendor deployments.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

MariaDB partners with AWS to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud

MariaDB announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud, ensuring massive scalability and availability for businesses deploying high-performance database-as-a-service (DBaaS) on AWS. The collaboration enables deeper product integration and a go-to-market relationship that better serves joint MariaDB and AWS customers, and those enterprises...
BusinessZDNet

HPE to acquire data management platform Zerto

HPE on Thursday said it's acquiring Zerto, a firm that provides data replication and protection services, as well as disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). HPE will pay $374 million in cash for Zerto, which will expand the cloud data services offered via the GreenLake brand. Zerto was founded in...
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

HPE buys Israeli cloud data co Zerto for $374m

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli cloud data management and protection company Zerto for $374 million cash. With offices in Herzliya and Boston, Zerto’s continuous data protection technology includes disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility in a single,...
Businessaithority.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition Of Zerto, A Leader In Cloud Data Management And Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Technologyaithority.com

Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

Corero Network Security plc, a leading provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet, an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.
Economyaithority.com

Amdocs Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Barracuda Networks Acquires SKOUT Cybersecurity

Barracuda Networks this week extended the scope of its cybersecurity portfolio by agreeing to acquire SKOUT Cybersecurity. SKOUT’s security operations center (SOC) service and extended detection and response (XDR) software is primarily made available via managed service providers (MSPs). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Neal Bradbury, vice president...
MarketsVentureBeat

Oracle’s Autonomous Data Warehouse expansion offers potential upside for tech professionals

In March, Oracle announced an expansion to their Autonomous Data Warehouse that can bring the benefits of ADW — automating previously manual tasks — to large groups of new potential users. Oracle calls the expansion “the first self-driving database,” and its goal with the new features is to “completely transform cloud data warehousing from a complex ecosystem … that requires extensive expertise into an intuitive, point-and-click experience” that will enable all types of professionals to access, work with, and build business insights with data, from engineers to analysts and data scientists to business users, all without the help of IT.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

RtBrick Management API simplifies integration with existing OSS and BSS systems

RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages. Many of the world’s...
TechnologyNetwork World

Device Management Technology: Key Considerations for Evaluating Solutions

Connected smartphones and computing devices boost employee productivity and are critical to connect teams, especially with remote and hybrid work styles here to stay. Keeping devices secure and compliant requires the right device management strategy. Read this IDC Analyst Connection to get insight from an industry expert on how enterprise...
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

Cloud computing is a bonanza – but security lags

The explosion of high-profile ransomware attacks has been dominating the news in the IT sector of late, but most of the time – and for years, not weeks or months – the subject of cloud computing has been front and center. Everywhere you turn in the IT world, people are buzzing about the cloud this and the cloud that.
InternetNetwork World

Gartner: Emerging Technology Horizon for Communications

Today’s digital landscape is changing, necessitating a need for businesses to adapt to, or adopt, new communications technologies such as 5G network slicing, SASE, Zero Trust Networking, and Wi-Fi 6. Some of these emerging technologies will have an impact over the course of the next 3 years. Others are more immediate with advancements taking place within the year. These technologies and trends are emerging to address new demand created from other areas of IT adoption or transformation such as multiple cloud provider environment, software-defined cloud interconnection, IoT and 5G connectivity, edge computing, and more.
Computersaithority.com

Innofactor Has Earned The Modernization Of Web Applications To Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Innofactor announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in building modern Azure-based digital services and migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure. The recognition demonstrates the high level of customer centricity and expertise of Innofactor’s Azure professionals as well as the company’s proven track record in helping its customers benefit from web applications.
SoftwareNetwork World

Distributed Cloud Computing and its Impact on the Cabling Infrastructure within a Data Center

High-frequency trading, high-performance computing, AI, and gaming are compute intensive and latency sensitive. In order to accommodate great workloads, hyperscale operators must move computational load towards the edge of the network. Decentralizing the cloud creates challenges in constrained environments. In this paper, Cisco and Panduit explore architectures that address these challenges.