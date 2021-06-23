HPE expands GreenLake services

Today’s digital landscape is changing, necessitating a need for businesses to adapt to, or adopt, new communications technologies such as 5G network slicing, SASE, Zero Trust Networking, and Wi-Fi 6. Some of these emerging technologies will have an impact over the course of the next 3 years. Others are more immediate with advancements taking place within the year. These technologies and trends are emerging to address new demand created from other areas of IT adoption or transformation such as multiple cloud provider environment, software-defined cloud interconnection, IoT and 5G connectivity, edge computing, and more.