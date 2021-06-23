Cancel
Rudy Gay Offers Player Perspective Of Ime Udoka After Reported Celtics' Hiring

By Sean T. McGuire
Ime Udoka has gained the respect of many coaches around the league, and it seems he’s done the same with those who have played under him. Udoka, a nine-year NBA assistant who reportedly was hired as the next head coach of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, spent his first seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He served under the legendary Gregg Popovich and was on staff with NBA stars like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard and Rudy Gay. Udoka was on staff for the first two years of Gay’s time in San Antonio.

