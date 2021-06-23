Cancel
MLB

Jonathan Schoop homers again, Tigers beat skidding Cardinals

By Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yD3Ew_0adNu3N300

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the skidding St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 Wednesday.

The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. Schoop has played a key part in the relative surge, hitting 10 home runs this month.

The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games.

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. It was his second career start and first at Comerica Park, where his parents were in the stands.

Gregory Soto, Jose Cisnero and Michael Fulmer combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

John Gant (3-4) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and four walks after entering the game leading the major league with 48 walks.

Gant’s outing ended when Daz Cameron hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the fourth inning.

Ryan Helsley followed and Schoop hit his 15th homer off the reliever in the fifth to put the Tigers ahead 4-2. They added extra runs to provide a cushion that didn’t prove to be necessary.

SThe offensively challenged Cardinals scored a run in the second on Nolan Arenado’s solo homer and went ahead 2-0 in the third on Tommy Edman’s single.

Schoop tied it with a double in the bottom of the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury Wednesday, a day after leaving a game in the fifth inning with a shoulder injury. RHP Seth Elledge came up from Triple-A Memphis to take Ponce de Leon’s roster spot.

Ponce de Leon missed three weeks earlier this year with a shoulder ailment.

“It’s not in the exact same spot as last time, but it’s just fatigue,” manager Mike Shildt said.

RHP Kodi Whitley (back spasms) has been throwing and is getting closer to a rehab assignment

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera was not in the lineup after leaving the game the previous night with calf stiffness, but he was available to pinch-hit. ... OF Robbie Grossman was given the day off with a non-COVID virus.

UP NEXT

The Tigers continue a homestand on Thursday night with a four-game series against Houston. St. Louis opens a seven-game homestand Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

