Nebraska Furniture Mart boosts pay for new and current workers

The hugely popular furniture store in The Colony has decided to up the hourly pay for its new and current workers. If you’re looking to start out on a new job, why not give this place a shot? The benefits will surely be worth your time. Check them out and you won’t be disappointed.

What are the details?

Nebraska Furniture Mart has a store in The Colony, a Dallas suburb. Taking into account that this a time when jobs are plentiful, but workers are hard to get, a new payment scheme might just attract a great team at the store.

And the benefits are not limited to new employees. The current team members will also get the higher pay promised by the store, as Fox News reports.

How much is the pay raise?

New hires will get from $18.58 to $23.13 an hour. The pay will depend on their qualifications and work experience.

All current workers will get a pay boost of at least 9%.

“Nebraska Furniture Mart’s goal is to be the employer of choice in each of our markets. Our new higher wages will help us achieve this goal, along with a 7% annual raise potential, a great benefits package and a unique, fun work culture,” Megan Berry Barlow, the store’s Human Resources Director, stated.

Nebraska Furniture Mart has five stores nationwide. Each one has hundreds of employees, so this raise can’t fail to make a difference in many families’ lives.

And if you take into account how busy the store in The Colony gets in the weekends and for every holiday, you will realize that a strong and dedicated team of workers is needed as the backbone to everyone’s satisfaction. Happy customers and happy employees make for the best furniture shopping experience.