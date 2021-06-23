Cancel
Business

HPE boss ushers in the ‘age of insight’

By Simon Quicke,
Computer Weekly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPE CEO Antonio Neri has used the firm’s Discover event to outline his vision that we are all entering the “age of insight”, with opportunities rising for those that can help customers to cope with increasing amounts of data. Neri told journalists in a pre-brief session that data was being...

www.computerweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Neri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpe#Data Management#Hpe#Microsoft Sql Server
