Watertown, NY

The Birdcage on the Big Screen

By Craig Thornton
wwnytv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 25th Anniversary of the blockbuster “The Birdcage”. In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces that he’s getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)...and they’re all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It’ll take the performance of their lives!

