US: Markit Manufacturing PMI notches new series high of 62.6 in June

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Markit Manufacturing PMI continued to rise in June. US Dollar Index remains on the back foot after the data. The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 62.6 (preliminary) in June from 62.1 in May and notched a new series high. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 61.4 and showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at an unprecedented pace.

