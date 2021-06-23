US: Markit Manufacturing PMI notches new series high of 62.6 in June

Risk sentiment was generally positive this week, as inflation fears continue to fade although the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 has increased worries of new outbreaks. The reflation trade continued to lose steam, as tech stocks lead the gains in equities while broad USD appreciated. In line with our view, early signs of peak in the global manufacturing cycle are starting to emerge. Chinese Manufacturing PMIs fell short of expectations with the new export orders declining, signalling lower foreign demand. Manufacturing PMIs of Taiwan, which typically are strongly correlated with the global PMI, also fell notably, even if new local lockdowns could have had a slight effect on the indices. Importantly, price pressures seem to have peaked, and order backlog growth appears to be fading.