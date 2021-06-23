Augusta, Ga., Jury Finds for ER Doctor in Medical Malpractice Trial Over Miscarried Baby Flushed Down Toiletoilet
An Augusta, Georgia, jury found no liability on the part of an emergency room doctor accused of flushing a miscarried fetus down the toilet. There was no denial that the 15- or 16-week old fetus was flushed down a toilet—the body was recovered at a wastewater plant the day after the miscarriage—but the defendant, ER Dr. Ziad Ahmadie doctor steadfastly denied having done so.www.law.com