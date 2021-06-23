Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Augusta, Ga., Jury Finds for ER Doctor in Medical Malpractice Trial Over Miscarried Baby Flushed Down Toiletoilet

By Greg Land
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Augusta, Georgia, jury found no liability on the part of an emergency room doctor accused of flushing a miscarried fetus down the toilet. There was no denial that the 15- or 16-week old fetus was flushed down a toilet—the body was recovered at a wastewater plant the day after the miscarriage—but the defendant, ER Dr. Ziad Ahmadie doctor steadfastly denied having done so.

www.law.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Malpractice#Flushing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.