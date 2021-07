My husband and I live the camping life now. We bought our camper in October of 2020 and it was one of the best decisions we ever made. Now, I belong to every Facebook camping group known to man. Well, except those few that aren't really about camping at all, but more about who and how many people you have in your camper. You know what I'm saying. Anyway, Most of the groups are very informative for us newbies.