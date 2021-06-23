Chatham – Sadie Grace (Aluia) Joyce of Chatham, formerly of New City, New York and Naples, Florida, died peacefully on June 15, 2021. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jack, with whom she shared 54 happy years of marriage, and by her daughter, Karen Joyce Franchini. She is survived by her children, Honorable Kathleen Coffey and her husband Joseph Coffey, Patricia Joyce, Michael Joyce and his wife Martha Olsen, John Joyce and his wife Lynne, Mary Jo and her husband Vinnie Cavalieri, and son-in-law Marco Franchini. “Nana” was a beloved grandmother to Joe, Jacqueline, Patricia, Michael, Jennifer, Katie and Shannon.