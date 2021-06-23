Eye Tracking Software Market is Going to Boom with Tobii, Smart Eye, Eyegaze, Ergoneers

Combined company will solidify leadership in Driver Monitoring Systems, and accelerate the emerging automotive Interior Sensing Market with advanced AI. GOTHENBURG, Sweden and BOSTON, Mass. — June 23, 2021 — Smart Eye, the leader in AI-based eye tracking, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Affectiva, the pioneer of Emotion AI and Human Perception AI, per the agreement that was announced on May 25, 2021. The newly merged company has formed a global AI powerhouse that will lead and accelerate the growth and development of software for automotive Interior Sensing, Media Analytics, Human Factors Research and other adjacent markets.