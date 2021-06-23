Why Sports Betting Is Growing In Popularity In 2021

Believe it or not, there was a time when sports games weren’t the redheaded stepchildren of the video game industry. If you grew up with '90s and '00s video games, it’s likely that some of your best early moments within the medium were hitting that triple kickflip down a stair set in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, or avoiding a crushing hit by wall running in NFL Street, or turning the Chicago Cubs into perennial World Series champs in MVP Baseball. While the video game industry at large was still figuring out its place within the contemporary zeitgeist, sports games were pushing the industry forward. Innovation and technological breakthroughs were par for the course due to an incessant need to realistically replicate the awestriking moments fans saw on primetime television week in, week out.