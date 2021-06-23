Cancel
UEFA

Why Sports Betting Is Growing In Popularity In 2021

bostonnews.net
 9 days ago

Bookmakers and wagering operators that specialise in sports betting, known as sportsbooks, have always proven to be amongst the most successful arms of the gaming and gambling industry, and its upward trajectory only looks set to continue throughout the course of 2021. According to the latest studies, there are over...

Gamblingsignalscv.com

Why Bitcoin Casinos are gaining popularity

It’s the 21st century, and technology has once again shown how advanced it can get. The online casino gambling community is now being revolutionized with the advancement in the financial sector. Cryptocurrency is the latest development, and some online casinos are already in line with this advancement. It is no news that most online casino platforms now accept Bitcoin as a means of deposits and withdrawals for gambling. Bitcoin casinos are slowly becoming the next big thing in the online gambling community. Some online casinos have declared they no longer accept fiat but strictly cryptocurrency, bitcoin. The reason behind this is based on the advantages. Bitcoin has over fiat as a legal tender.
Gamblingraynetoday.com

Sports betting bill is signed

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the final two pieces of sports betting legislation into law, paving the way for the state’s first bets to be placed, with any luck, before the end of the year. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board is already working on proposed rules for both legal...
Indiana Stateapppicker.com

Sports Betting is Flourishing in Indiana Due to Online Betting

Since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA in 2018, sports betting has been expanding through the United States at a rapid pace. As of this writing, there are roughly 30 states with operational sports betting platforms or on the cusp of legalization. One state that has flourished even during a pandemic has been Indiana. Not only has the Hoosier State’s sports betting industry held strong during some dark financial days, but it’s growing at an unparalleled rate within the Midwest. The primary reason for that growth can be attributed to online or mobile sports betting.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Sports Illustrated partners 888 for sports betting and iGaming

Sports Illustrated is getting into the online gaming and betting market in the United States through a partnership with 888. Sports Illustrated parent Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has agreed a licensing deal with 888 which allows the online gaming operator to launch online gaming and betting sites in the United States under the Sports Illustrated brand, beginning with the SI Sportsbook in Colorado.
FIFACollider

Why Is 'Rocket League' Still Popular in 2021?

Believe it or not, there was a time when sports games weren’t the redheaded stepchildren of the video game industry. If you grew up with '90s and '00s video games, it’s likely that some of your best early moments within the medium were hitting that triple kickflip down a stair set in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, or avoiding a crushing hit by wall running in NFL Street, or turning the Chicago Cubs into perennial World Series champs in MVP Baseball. While the video game industry at large was still figuring out its place within the contemporary zeitgeist, sports games were pushing the industry forward. Innovation and technological breakthroughs were par for the course due to an incessant need to realistically replicate the awestriking moments fans saw on primetime television week in, week out.
Iowa Statelineups.com

Bally Bet Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Iowa

Adi Dhandhania, Bally’s Corporation’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Interactive, recently said, “we are very excited to have achieved yet another milestone with the expansion of our mobile sports betting platform in Iowa. As a state that has embraced legalized sports betting since 2019, Iowa was an attractive market for Bally Bet. Bally’s currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, and Bally Bet will be linked to an awesome loyalty program with rewards at these casinos and affiliated hotels and restaurants.
Gamblingfastphillysports.com

FANATICS ON THE VERGE OF ENTERING SPORTS BETTING

Philly guy Michael Rubin is expanding from caps and hats to sports betting. Fanatics has reportedly hired former FanDuel CEO Matt King and is preparing to make a move into sports betting. King announced his resignation from FanDuel in May after four years with the platform. Fanatics is the world’s...
Gamblingchartattack.com

10 Reasons Why Your Sports Betting Strategy is not Working

When you place your bet, sometimes you will win and sometimes you will lose. An undeniable fact about sport betting is that you can do your research and analyze everything to an extreme level to make the ideal bet and still come up short. But as we all know, betting is like a toss of the dice where anything can occur. Because of that the most significant thing is you must try not to diminish your shots at getting a winning bet by committing pointless errors.
Gamblingcoinspeaker.com

Crypto Millions Lotto Launches its Digital Gaming Affiliate Program

Hot on the heels of their 2020 launch of the world’s first bitcoin lottery, Crypto Millions Lotto are announcing the launch of their highly attractive affiliate program, backed by a world-class affiliate management team. The program offers very attractive commissions, but significantly, it also offers an industry-first commission bonus of...
Wisconsin StateWIFR

Sports betting could be coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY/AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation have signed a deal allowing people to bet on sporting events at the tribe’s casino and other tribal facilities. The signing authorizes betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin. Evers and Tribal leaders called it an “historic”...
GamblingPosted by
WestfairOnline

Mohegan officially launches iGaming division

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has officially entered the iGaming universe with the launch of Mohegan Digital. The new division’s first priority will be creating an iGaming experience at its flagship property, Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville. Rich Roberts has been appointed president, and Aviram Alroy vice president product, of Mohegan...
Pennsylvania Statepaonlinecasino.com

Betway Launches Sportsbook and Casino In a Pennsylvania Double Play

A little bit of Europe has landed in Pennsylvania this summer. Following a test period earlier this week, Betway PA sportsbook launched in Pennsylvania. An online casino integrated with the sports betting app arrived simultaneously with the casino. Betway online sportsbook and casino entered Pennsylvania thanks to a partnership between...
Gamblingbigeasymagazine.com

Know How to Bet on Sports – An Overview to Sports Betting

Sports betting is an everyday activity. And when we say successful, we are not joking. Thousands of individuals worldwide like sports betting so much that they spend billions of dollars on it each year. It is not just entertaining, but there is also a possibility to earn money. A sport betting online is a game of strategy. As a result, an internet sport betting is an enormous business all over the world. A sport betting is a popular pastime throughout the world, and it is ingrained in practically every civilization’s culture.
HobbiesFingerLakes1

The best programmes for sports betting

Sports betting software will not replace traditional methods of analyzing sporting events, but they can be a great help in the bettor’s work. They can be used to automate some routine processes that are difficult to do manually. Many of them are created in the form of a standard Excel spreadsheet, where it is convenient to record data and make necessary calculations.
Arizona StateNational football post

Arizona sports betting on the horizon

Earlier this week, the legalization of sports betting in the state of Arizona came closer to a done deal. On Monday the Arizona Department of Gaming continued public debate on draft sports betting rules. The main areas of debate at the meeting included the number of allowable betting skins, license fees, the tax rate of sports betting, and the allocation of licenses. The Department of Gaming set a deadline for written comment on the draft rules on 11:59 p.m. on June 21.
SoccerCharlotteObserver.com

Former UNC handball players hope Olympic spotlight helps grow the sport’s popularity

Every four years, people from around the globe tune into the Olympics to watch the world’s best athletes compete in a variety of sports. In the past, the quadrennial event featured the talents of Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Usain Bolt and other household names. Fans look forward to seeing their favorite basketball players, track athletes and gymnasts compete in the Olympics.
Gamblingtigernet.com

NIL and Legal Sports Betting

Anyone concerned abut the nexus of NIL and legalized and increasingly popular sports betting? Could this be an opportunity to funnel $$ to players and influence outcomes? Just asking.
Cell Phonesmymmanews.com

The Best 5 Live Sports Streaming Apps

Like most things, we can do live streaming from our smartphones these days. How frustrating is it when the game is on and you’re missing it because you’re walking home from work? Well, no need to panic because you can watch all your favorite live sports on the go. Despite a large number of apps, there are some out there that aren’t legal and may infect your phone with something nasty. To help you steer clear of illegal sports apps, we’ve got your back.
Video GamesThe Drum

Gaming: the next frontier for experiential marketing

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Gaming skyrocketed during the pandemic, throwing people a...