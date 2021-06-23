Medical Second Opinion Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Johns Hopkins, Cynergy Care, Mediguide

The global near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020. Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes.