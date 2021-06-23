Poway Unified could see more state funding in future

The Poway Unified School District board approved the 2021-22 proposed budget at its final meeting of the 2020-21 school year. The budget is identical to that first presented at the June 3 meeting, said Ron Little, associate superintendent of business support services. This is because California has not passed a final state budget. However, Little said significant changes are expected and a revised budget will be brought to the board at its Aug. 12 meeting.