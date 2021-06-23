Cancel
Idaho State

Unpopular Opinion: Idaho Should Ban Fireworks ‘Cause They’re Trash

By Angie
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently there is a ton of hullabaloo about fireworks in the Treasure Valley and how legally people are or aren't using them. It's a topic of discussion that comes up around 4th of July and New Year's Ever, I've been told by Kevin Miller of KIDO Talk Radio who is well versed in the matter. I'm here to tell you why fireworks in general are trash and should be banned altogether. An unpopular opinion? Maybe, but allow me to explain.

