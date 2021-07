Cornell C. “Chico” Conaway is a husband, an entrepreneur and a girl dad. The Baltimore, Maryland, native is married with three children — two stepsons and his internet sidekick, Brooke, who is his baby girl. A graduate of Bowie State University with a master’s degree in marketing from John’s Hopkins University, Conaway is the founder of Gainz Sportsgear, an elite fitness manufacturer that designs and develops wrist wraps, knee sleeves, resistance bands and other workout equipment. He can usually be found discussing his brand on his company’s Instagram page, @gainz_sportsgear, or making funny videos with his daughter on his personal page, @chicodsolo.