Telemedicine Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cloud DX, VSee, TheraNest

The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally. Particle size analysis is a conventional method of accurately analyzing and determining particle size and distribution in a given sample. This analysis is used to determine the dimensions of particles present in the solid materials, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols. In industries where milling and grinding are involved, the proportion of particle size is a key factor in detecting the efficacy of the manufacturing process and performance of the end product.