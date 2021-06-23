Cancel
Movies

A new documentary will go behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival

By @intothecrevasse
lwlies.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor cinephiles, it’s become something of a public sport to scrounge up what scant details can be had from behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival, where each year arrives with the promise of fresh drama. Deliberations often contentious in nature bring about the annual slate of programming and eventual lineup of award-winners, and those looking in from the outside love to savor the reports of vendettas and disharmony.

