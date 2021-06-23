A new documentary will go behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival

The Festival de Cannes takes over the Cote D’Azur waterfront every year; a place where filmmakers mingle with celebrities, jetsetters, and party-goers – all together to celebrate the best in film with a glass of champagne in hand. For most of us, this is an event that we’d dream of attending in person but so far away, and unattainable that we resign to just watch it from afar, in sound bites and news reports. Until this year… This is the year that your dreams become reality and you can attend the 74th Festival de Cannes , July 6 - 17th, in person with the Golden Ticket to Cannes VIP Package. The VIP Package covers four persons for a seven-night villa stay and access to two Red Carpet Premieres and VIP A-List Party Access.