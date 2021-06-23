Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Single-Dealer Platform Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: UBS, Deutsche Bank, Citi, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase

bostonnews.net
 9 days ago

Global Single-Dealer Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. A single-dealer platform (SDP) is software used by an investment bank dealing in the capital markets to deliver trading and associated services via the web. According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Single-Dealer Platform (SDP) will have significant change...

www.bostonnews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Bnp Paribas#Key Market#Market Competition#Bnp Paribas#Jp Morgan Chase#Cagr#Barclays#Imc#Swot#Middle East Africa#Ubs Company Information#Sdp Rrb#Ubs Latest Developments#Paribas Complete Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cloud TV Market Outlook, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience is expected to drive global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cloud streaming services is expected to propel global cloud TV market growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G technology is further expected to augment revenue growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period. Several telecom providers are capitalizing on the progress of 5G technology to reinforce the cloud TV experience, which is expected to continue to boost market growth going ahead.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Virtual Reality Market with Top Countries Data : Potential Growth, Share, Size, Trend, and Analysis of Key Players

The global virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to reach USD 43.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 27.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Virtual reality technology and solutions demand is increasing due to surge in usage of head-mounted displays in gaming and entertainment, as well as in the retail sector, which is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth going ahead. Virtual reality provides various benefits such as it allows users to immerse themselves in video games as one of the characters, learn to perform heart surgery virtually, and also enhances the quality of sports training to maximize performance.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Performance Testing Market Continues To Impress || Top Players - Neotys (NeoLoad) ,SmartBear Software (LoadNinja) ,IBM ,Micro Focus

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Performance Testing Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
Industrybostonnews.net

Comprehensive Report on MV Protection Relay Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | ABB, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEL

According to the new market research report "MV Protection Relay Market by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay), Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers, and Motors), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, and Commercial & Institutional) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, The MV protection relay market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 860 million in 2018 to USD 1,115 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.33%. Expansion of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks and growth of the renewable sector are likely to drive the MV protection relay market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Europe Online Program Management Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | 2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Online Program Management Market" Analysis, Europe Online Program Management market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Online Program Management industry. With the classified Europe Online Program Management market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global technical surveillance countermeasures market size is expected to reach USD 225.9 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven significantly by rising demand for modern surveillance technologies, growing adoption of espionage device detecting systems in various sectors such as commercial, government, aerospace, defense, and others, and continuous investments by governments and private investors for technological research initiatives.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth.
Marketsbostonnews.net

North America B2B E-Commerce Platform Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key players like KIBO Software, Inc., Magneto IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, Inc., Shopify Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America B2B E-Commerce Platform Market" Analysis, North America B2B E-Commerce Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America B2B E-Commerce Platform industry. With the classified North America B2B E-Commerce Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Particle Size Analysis Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally. Particle size analysis is a conventional method of accurately analyzing and determining particle size and distribution in a given sample. This analysis is used to determine the dimensions of particles present in the solid materials, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols. In industries where milling and grinding are involved, the proportion of particle size is a key factor in detecting the efficacy of the manufacturing process and performance of the end product.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Near-Infrared Imaging Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020. Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Impact Modifiers Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.99 ($68.22).
Marketsbostonnews.net

North America Location of Things (LoT) Market to see an Exclusive Growth during 2021-2028 with Top Key Players Like ESRI, Alphabet Inc. (Google), HERE Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America Location of Things (LoT) Market" Analysis, North America Location of Things (LoT) market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America Location of Things (LoT) industry. With the classified North America Location of Things (LoT) market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Emotional Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Amplio Digital, SmartBug Media, Direct Online Marketing

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Emotional Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Emotional Market Report.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Credit Suisse raised the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) from $122 to $135. Capital One Financial shares rose 1.6% to close at $157.15 on Thursday. Needham raised the price target for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from $525 to $580. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.6% to $535.00 in...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Smart Harvest Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

The global smart harvest market size is expected to reach USD 27.94 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising focus on increasing agricultural productivity and crop yield. Rapid increase in the global population is exerting pressure on the agricultural sector worldwide to increase productivity in order to meet rising growing demand for food. Farmers are increasingly adopting smart harvest technologies to maximize profitability and output in a lesser time and in a more cost-effective manner.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Calcium Formate Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2028

The global calcium formate market size is expected to reach USD 841.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global calcium formate market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for calcium formate from the building & construction industry. Calcium formate finds application in enhancing the setting rate of cement and to prevent slowing down of condensation speed under low temperature, as well as to increase construction strength. Also, calcium formate as an additive, does not have any corrosive effect on steel reinforcement.
Marketsbostonnews.net

IoT in Education Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

The global IoT in education market size is expected to reach USD 25.42 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for advanced eLearning among educational institutes, which enables students to work at their own pace through the curriculum. This enhances learning experience and the course-completion rate helps in better student assessment. Instructors can collect data on student performance with the help of cloud technology, and IoT in the education sector allows teachers to share and collaborate information and feedback with each other.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Bluetooth Audio IC Market to Experience Huge Growth during, Trends Analysis 2021-2027

"The Bluetooth Audio IC Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Bluetooth Audio IC in...