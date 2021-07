The trial of a man charged with murder in the 2017 death of his wife ended Wednesday with jurors deadlocked. Matt Baca, chief counsel for the State of New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, which was prosecuting the case, said jurors could not all agree on whether or not 59-year-old Castulo Michael Aragon was guilty of first-degree murder, willful and deliberate, and three counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife Maria Aragon, 49.