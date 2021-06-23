Cancel
ZTNA as a Service Solutions Market Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth by 2026 |Netskope, Verizon Business, Proofpoint

bostonnews.net
 9 days ago

HTF MI added a new research study on Global ZTNA as a Service Solutions Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of ZTNA as a Service Solutions Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on ZTNA as a Service Solutions market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2020 Impact on ZTNA as a Service Solutions Market leaders and emerging players. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Cato Networks, Zscaler, Cisco, Perimeter 81, Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare, CloudDeep Technology, Netskope, Verizon Business, Proofpoint, Broadcom, InstaSafe, OPAQ Networks, SAIFE, NetFoundry, Google, Axis Security, Wandera & Fandom.

www.bostonnews.net
