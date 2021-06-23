Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

CDC advisers to discuss heart problems in the young after COVID vaccination

By Dr. Partha Nandi
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAGYH_0adNrvTT00

Advisers to the CDC are meeting today to discuss reports concerning mRNA vaccines and rare heart problems in young people.

The reports contain information regarding two types of heart inflammation - myocarditis and pericarditis. Now they may sound similar but they are not the same. And they affect the heart differently.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle. And pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin membrane surrounding the heart.

Now the CDC has been tracking almost 800 reports. But not all are linked to the mRNA vaccines. As of May 31st, there have been 216 people diagnosed with one of these two types of heart conditions after getting the first shot of an mRNA vaccine. And 573 people have been diagnosed following a second dose. Over half of these people were between the ages of 12 and 24.

In my opinion, I think the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will look at the data, discuss the benefits and risks and then determine that the benefits outweigh the possible risks for adolescents and young adults. And here’s why. Pediatric cardiologists have treated these rare heart conditions linked to the vaccine. And they’ve also treated young people hospitalized with COVID-19. And by far, getting infected with the virus should worry parents more than getting the vaccine.

While myocarditis and pericarditis sound scary, most of the young people had a mild illness and their symptoms cleared up pretty quickly. But COVID-19 can be a long illness. And it can kill young people – thousands have died. And that’s heartbreaking because, with our vaccines, nearly every death from COVID is now preventable. That’s how effective the vaccines are.

But unfortunately, a recent CDC survey found that 25% of young adults are skipping the vaccine. The top reason was a lack of trust in the vaccines. I get that, but I strongly disagree.

Our vaccines were rigorously tested and were found to be safe and highly effective. And I feel pretty confident that the group of advisors to the CDC will stand behind the vaccines after reviewing the latest reports on these rare heart problems in young people.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunization#Covid Vaccine#Cdc#Covid#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna, Pfizer Stocks Fall After CDC Panel Flags Heart Inflammation Risk In Young Adults Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine companies Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) are moving sharply lower Wednesday. What Happened: Administering of mRNA vaccines, the class of vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, resulted in higher observed vs. expected myocarditis/pericarditis cases in 16 to 24 years olds following dose two of mRNA vaccines, CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group said in a report.
Public Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis and the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, you may be wondering if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for you. The American College of Rheumatology supports the vaccination of individuals with autoimmune diseases against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise individuals with autoimmune conditions may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no data currently available about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns You Might Have "Long COVID" If You Feel This

The coronavirus pandemic is crawling to an end, experts hope, with a new variant threatening to undo progress. But for a large part of Americans, COVID may never end. "While not everyone with COVID-19 may require hospitalization at the time of their infection, one of the unfortunate outcomes from COVID-19 is something known as 'post-COVID conditions' or 'long COVID,'" said CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky yesterday at the White House COVID Press Briefing. "Post-COVID conditions are an umbrella term for the wide range of physical and mental health problems that occur four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19. Current research suggests that up to 20 percent of people are reporting post-COVID condition symptoms, but additional research is needed and is ongoing with funding from NIH and CDC." Read on to see if you have the 10 symptoms she mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC: Still wear a mask in these 3 places, even when fully vaccinated

Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need to wear a mask in most indoor settings, though they still should in three specific settings, reports the CDC. Three places fully vaccinated Americans should still wear a mask, per the CDC:. 1. K-12 schools. 2. Hospitals and medical offices. 3. Airports and...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

CDC panel to weigh youth heart risk from COVID vaccine

A federal panel of health experts next week will weigh possible changes in the effort to vaccinate youths against COVID-19 amid rare but concerning reports of heart inflammation in some adolescents, teens and young adults after receiving the shots. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

Some COVID shots may be linked to rare heart problems in teens: CDC

The FDA on Wednesday said it plans to add a warning to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after a CDC advisory panel said data suggests a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults. Despite the warning, doctors and researchers say they still strongly recommend that all Americans 12 and older get vaccinated, noting that the heart problems are uncommon and in most cases very mild.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Healthtechstartups.com

Evidence grows stronger that Covid vaccine is linked to heart issue called myocarditis, especially in young adults; CDC says

On June 10, we wrote about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the agency announced it was holding an ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The meeting, which does not include all the details, is scheduled for tomorrow June 18, 2021, between 11 AM – 5 PM EST.
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

Covid Vaccines: Pros and Cons

Should you get a Covid vaccine? To answer that question, it helps to understand the pros and cons of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. There are reasons to get the Covid vaccine, and there are reasons not to get it. Becoming informed and talking to your doctor about your concerns are the best ways to decide.