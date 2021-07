The official who allegedly told the condo association of Champlain Towers South, the Miami-area condo building that collapsed last week, that the building was “in very good shape” has been put on leave, his current employer says.Until recently, Ross Prieto was working for the contractor CAP Government in Doral, Florida. But according to the city, CAP Government now says Mr Prieto has been temporarily removed.“On June 28, 2021, C.A.P. Government, Inc. notified the City of Doral that Mr. Prieto was on a leave of absence and assigned another employee to assist the City of Doral Building Department on a temporary...