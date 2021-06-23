Tropical Fuck Storm announce new album, Deep States

Wyoming-based doom metallers Fell Harvest will self-release their debut album, Pale Light in a Dying World, on July 16. It is a ferocious, entrenched-in-death and metallic style of doom the trio foster across the six-track/40-minute offering, neither shy about tapping to elements of thrash or melodic death in “Titanicide,” the rampaging opener that launches the record. Songs vary, as one would hope, but Pale Light in a Dying World never quite lets go of that bite in its tonality, and as bassist/vocalist/main-songwriter Joseph Fell, guitarist Liam Duncan and drummer Angel Enkeli — plus Alexander Backlund on keys; he also mixed and mastered — move through the subsequent eight-minute title-track, with its cleaner-Novembers Doom/Paradise Lost vibe and acoustic-led break in the midsection leading to a build in the tempo and intensity leading to its apex, that quickly becomes apparent.