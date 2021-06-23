Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tropical Fuck Storm announce new album, Deep States

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Fuck Storm has announced a new album. On August 20, the Australian group will release Deep States via Joyful Noise. The first track they’ve shared from the album is “G.A.F.F.” which you can check out via the video below, along with the album’s artwork and tracklist. The band says...

www.treblezine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuck#Romeo#Confinement#Australian#Blue Beam Baby#New Romeo Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMetalSucks

Whatever Passes for Tantric These Days Announces New Album

Tantric — now consisting of award-winning yarler Hugo Ferreira and some other guys who joined the band much more recently — have announced that they’ll release “an impressively heavy and deeply emotional album,” The Sum of All Things, on July 23 via Cleopatra Records. The record was produced by Chuck Alkazian (Chris Cornell, Sponge). Pre-order it here (physical) or here (digital).
Musicrock947.com

Switchfoot announces new album, ‘Interrobang’

Switchfoot has announced a new album called Interrobang. The 12th studio effort from the “Meant to Live” rockers will arrive August 20. “More than ever, we want our music to be a bridge, reaching out with melody and lyrics to sing an honest song for anyone who’s got ears to hear,” says frontman Jon Foreman.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Tyler, The Creator Shares “Lumberjack” And Announces New Album

New music pops up from time to time without warning. H.E.R shared the tracklist for her highly-anticipated debut album and it arrived a week later. Then, Goldlink did the same with his sophomore album. Now, it looks like Tyler, The Creator is planning to do the same. Tyler, The Creator...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke New Album Release Date Announced

The second posthumous album from Brooklyn rap superstar Pop Smoke has officially been announced. The upcoming project, of which the title has not been revealed yet, will be released next month on July 16. The late rapper's team broke the news with an album trailer on YouTube. The trailer features...
MusicAshley County Ledger

Damon Albarn announces new solo album

Damon Album will release his second solo album in November. The Blur frontman had originally intended for 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' to be an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, but during lockdown, the 53-year-old singer returned to the music and reformed them into 11 tracks.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tirzah announces new album ‘Colourgrade,’ shares “Tectonic”

Tirzah recently returned with the new singles "Send Me" and "Sink In," and now she has announced a new album, her first since her 2018 debut LP Devotion. It's called Colourgrade, it was made with frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, and it comes out October 1 via Domino (pre-order). It features both previously released singles, as well as the just-released "Tectonic," which finds Tirzah delivering monotone speak-sung vocals over a subtle bass wobble. Listen and watch the video below.
Musictreblezine.com

Quicksand announce new album Distant Populations

Quicksand have announced a new album. The New York post-hardcore legends will release their fourth album, Distant Populations, via Epitaph on August 13 digitally and September 24 in physical formats. The band previously released the new single “Inversion” earlier this year, and today they’ve shared the second single, “Missile Command.” Hear it below. That’s the album’s artwork above.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Rowdy Rebel Announces New Album "Sacrifices"

Ever since Rowdy Rebel's release last year, fans have been anticipating full-length projects from him and Bobby Shmurda. While the two came up together and ultimately ended up locked up at the height of their careers, fans are still curious to hear what both rappers will bring to the game these days.
Musicthis song is sick

Khruangbin Announce New ‘Mordechai’ Remix Album

It’s been almost exactly an entire calendar year since Khruangbin released their third studio album, Mordechai. Looking back, it’s definitely been a favorite of theirs, and we’re still giving it regular spins. Today the Houston three-piece have announced that they will be breathing new life into the project with plans for Mordechai Remixes.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

New Album Alan Vega After Dark Announced

A new Alan Vega album, Alan Vega After Dark, will comprise a previously unreleased late-night session with Pink Slip Daddy members Ben Vaughn, Barb Dwyer, and Palmyra Delran. It’s due out July 30 via In the Red. Check out the first song song “Nothing Left” below. In April, Sacred Bones...
MusicJamBase

Steve Gunn Announces New Album ‘Other You’ & Shares Singles

Steve Gunn will release a new album entitled Other You on August 27 through Matador Records. The guitarist shared videos for a pair of singles, “Reflection” and the title track. Gunn recorded Other You on two trips to Los Angeles in late-2020 and early-2021. Gunn worked on the follow-up to...
Musicthis song is sick

Zeds Dead Drop Euphoric Deep House Track “Alive” with MKLA

It doesn’t matter what genre these two Canadian legends decide to go with, everything Zeds Dead has been putting out recently has been flames. Today, the revered electronic duo has put forth a new deep house track titled “Alive,” which features MKLA. Based on how pure this new groove is...
MusicNME

Ride’s Andy Bell announces debut album under electronic alias GLOK

Ride‘s Andy Bell has announced details of his debut album under his electronic alias GLOK. ‘Pattern Recognition’ is set to come out on October 1 and is being previewed by single ‘Maintaining the Machine’, a collaboration with Sinead O’Brien and featuring Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler. “GLOK is all about...
MusicKerrang

Album review: Stone Giants – West Coast Love Stories

Amon Tobin has spent more than a quarter of a century refusing to sit still. Not content with infusing his eclectic IDM with explorations in genres from jazz to hip-hop, in 2019 he unveiled a new label, Nomark – a home for him to release music of an even wider spectrum, under multiple different aliases. Thus far, recording as Figueroa and especially Only Child Tyrant, he’s moved somewhat closer to rock music than ever before. But while the name Stone Giants might evoke a band who’d sound more like Amon Amarth than Amon Tobin, in reality this latest project turns out to offer a woozily psychedelic blend of the electronic and the organic.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Fell Harvest Premiere “Thy Barren Fields”; Pale Light in a Dying World out July 16

Wyoming-based doom metallers Fell Harvest will self-release their debut album, Pale Light in a Dying World, on July 16. It is a ferocious, entrenched-in-death and metallic style of doom the trio foster across the six-track/40-minute offering, neither shy about tapping to elements of thrash or melodic death in “Titanicide,” the rampaging opener that launches the record. Songs vary, as one would hope, but Pale Light in a Dying World never quite lets go of that bite in its tonality, and as bassist/vocalist/main-songwriter Joseph Fell, guitarist Liam Duncan and drummer Angel Enkeli — plus Alexander Backlund on keys; he also mixed and mastered — move through the subsequent eight-minute title-track, with its cleaner-Novembers Doom/Paradise Lost vibe and acoustic-led break in the midsection leading to a build in the tempo and intensity leading to its apex, that quickly becomes apparent.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

US prog trio Shumaun release video trailer for new album

US prog rock trio Shumaun have released a video trailer for their upcoming third album Memories & Intuition, which you can check out below. The trio, Farhad Hossain (vocals, guitar, keys), Jose Mora (bass), and Tyler Kim (guitar), will release Memories & Intuition on September 10. You can also check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.