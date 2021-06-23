Cancel
Cancer

8 Melanoma Treatments and Therapies to Know, According to Experts

By Seraphina Seow
Health.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough only responsible for around 1% of skin cancers, melanoma is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous forms of the disease, Sowmya Ravi-Jeyamohan, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon of North Sound Dermatology, tells Health. And, as with any type of cancer, early detection and appropriate treatment is essential to positive outcomes.

www.health.com
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
Tumors
CancerFuturity

Urine test detects new or returning bladder cancer

A new urine screening test can detect new or recurrent cases of bladder cancer, researchers report. The test uses a protein called keratin 17 as a cancer biomarker. Accurate detection of bladder cancer, or urothelial carcinoma (UC), is often difficult, expensive, and involves invasive testing. Going forward, this new method, based on the detection of K17 in urine specimens, could improve diagnostic accuracy to help guide treatment.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This common drug may protect you from skin cancer

In a recent study published in Cancer Prevention Research, researchers found that an oral drug used to treat neuromuscular diseases could also help prevent a common form of skin cancer caused by damage from ultraviolet-B (UVB) radiation from the sun. The study is from the Ohio State University. One author...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new method to treat cancer effectively

In a recent study published in Cell Metabolism, researchers found that trained immune cells that ruthlessly kill cancerous tumors may prove a game-changer for people living with late-stage cancer. They uncovered that changing the metabolism of natural killer (NK) immune cells allows these cells to overcome the hostile conditions found...
CancerMedicalXpress

Common moles could serve as players in battling melanoma and preventing its recurrence

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have found that a subset of white blood cells known as CD4+ T cells reside naturally in moles on the body and could be activated as part of a novel strategy to treat melanoma and generate a potent immunity against its recurrence. The team learned that common moles are immunogenic targets for killer CD4+ T cells which, through their activation, could potentially broaden the body's antitumor response and overcome the obstacles to current cancer immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors. The results of the study were published in Science Advances.
Cancerstanford.edu

Why many stage 3 colorectal cancer patients skip chemo

Chemotherapy after stage 3 colorectal cancer surgery is effective and its side effects are usually limited, yet about a third of patients do not receive the treatment. To better understand why -- and to inform practices that encourage patients to undergo chemo -- Arden Morris, MD, a professor of surgery, and her colleagues surveyed patients. They found that the more social risk factors a patient faced, the more likely they were to skip chemotherapy. Those factors included not having health insurance, being low income, not having a spouse or someone else to care for them, and an experience of discrimination.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Kidney Cancer Treatment

Kidney cancer rates have risen over the past few decades, but the number and effectiveness of new treatments have increased as well, leading to improved survival. About 76,000 people will be diagnosed with kidney cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) accounts for about 90% of these cases; clear cell carcinoma is the most common type of RCC.
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Blood Test Predicts Effectiveness of HPV-Positive Throat Cancer Treatment

- A team of researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center are working on a promising new blood test that they say will be able to predict if patients with metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer will respond to treatment months earlier than standard imaging scans. Findings from this study were published in Oncotarget.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identify how to prevent cancer metastases

Metastases can develop in the body even years after apparently successful cancer treatment. They originate from cancer cells that migrated from the original tumor to other organs, and which can lie there inactive for a considerable time. Researchers have now discovered how these "sleeping cells" are kept dormant and how they wake up and form fatal metastases. They have reported their findings in the journal Nature.
CancerMedicalXpress

'Suffocating' cancer: Improved melanoma immunotherapy

Hypoxia, or the inadequate oxygenation of a tissue, is a condition occurring frequently in all solid tumors such as melanoma skin cancer. Melanoma cells are not only able to survive oxygen deprivation, but also to use it to their own advantage by hijacking the anti-tumor immune response and developing resistance mechanisms to conventional anti-cancer therapies. A key gene responsible for cancer cell adaptation to hypoxia is HIF-1α (Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1 alpha).
CancerPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerEurekAlert

Drug commonly used as antidepressant helps fight cancer in mice

A class of drug called monoamine oxidase inhibitors is commonly prescribed to treat depression; the medications work by boosting levels of serotonin, the brain's "happiness hormone." A new study by UCLA researchers suggests that those drugs, commonly known as MAOIs, might have another health benefit: helping the immune system attack...
Skin Carehealthcanal.com

Dermatillomania Therapy: Skin Picking Disorder Treatment 2021

Everyone has their own little quirks – odd behaviors that become habits over time. For some, it’s nail-biting while, for others, it might be hair chewing or leg shaking. These habits are generally pretty harmless but compulsive behaviors like skin picking have the potential to do damage. Dermatillomania, also known...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Natural Painkiller: New Research Advances the Treatment of Chronic Pain

LIH and RTI International put forward the mode of action of natural painkiller conolidine, and develop new molecule with enhanced pharmacological properties. Building on their previous findings, scientists from the Immuno-Pharmacology and Interactomics group at the Department of Infection and Immunity of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), in collaboration with the Center for Drug Discovery at RTI International (RTI), a nonprofit research institute, have demonstrated that conolidine, a natural painkiller derived from the pinwheel flower and traditionally used in Chinese medicine, interacts with the newly identified opioid receptor ACKR3/CXCR7 that regulates opioid peptides naturally produced in the brain. The researchers also developed a synthetic analog of conolidine, RTI-5152-12, which displays an even greater activity on the receptor. These findings, which were published on June 3rd in the prestigious international journal ‘Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy’ (Nature publishing group), further advance the understanding of pain regulation and open alternative therapeutic avenues for the treatment of chronic pain.
CancerPosted by
KGUN 9 On Your Side

Minding Melanoma: Clinical trials

Melanoma is more common in men overall, but before age 50 the rates are higher in women than in men. While melanoma is more common in men overall, the rates are higher in women under 50, and clinical trials are a big part of the research needed to save lives.
CancerPhysics World

Novel brachytherapy device treats eye cancer with intensity-modulated radiation

“That may be one of the reasons why people in the medical physics world are interested in getting a conformal brachytherapy treatment for the eye.”. David Medich, an associate professor of physics at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was explaining why internal radiation, or brachytherapy, may be preferable for treating ocular melanomas over external-beam radiation therapy: using brachytherapy to deliver radiation to an ocular tumour also protects healthy tissues and critical structures, like the optic nerve and retina, from radiation-induced damage.