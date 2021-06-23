How to Convert BTC to LTC: The Easiest and Legal Way to Create a Crypto Wallet

Ishan Pandey: Hi Patrick, welcome to our “Behind the Startup” series. Tell us about yourself and the story behind Qtum?. Patrick Dai: Thank you! I grew up in Sichuan in China and did my PhD candidate in Computer Science. I’ve always been into building stuff and after getting my first computer in 2002. It was the only thing I paid real attention to. I worked at different companies like Alibaba alongside my studies, but it was not until finding Bitcoin in 2012, and later on, starting my own research and development around crypto in 2013 that I knew I was getting into extremely disruptive technology.