Catalog Management Systems Market projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.6%

According to a new market research report "Catalog Management Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Product Catalogs and Service Catalogs), Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising consumer demand for products, growing internet access, and rising penetration of smartphones demand which is acting as a catalyst for catalog management solutions from the e-commerce industries. Indispensable requirement of data hubs for better data syndication and compelling need for eliminating data inconsistencies across multiple data silos. These factors are driving the demand for catalog management systems.