Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Catalog Management Systems Market projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.6%

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

According to a new market research report "Catalog Management Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Product Catalogs and Service Catalogs), Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising consumer demand for products, growing internet access, and rising penetration of smartphones demand which is acting as a catalyst for catalog management solutions from the e-commerce industries. Indispensable requirement of data hubs for better data syndication and compelling need for eliminating data inconsistencies across multiple data silos. These factors are driving the demand for catalog management systems.

www.bostonnews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Service Management#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Cagr#Marketsandmarkets#Digital#Mea#European#Apac#Ibm#Sap#Oracle#Fujitsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
Businessphiladelphiaherald.com

Cyber Physical System Market Expanding at CAGR of 10.6% by 2026 | Siemens, Intel,ITIH, EIT Digital, Tcs

Global Cyber Physical System Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Cyber Physical System is a mechanism controlled or monitored by computer-based algorithms, tightly integrated with internet and its users. In cyber physical systems, physical and software components are deeply intertwined, each operating on different spatial and temporal scales, exhibiting multiple and distinct behavioral modalities, and interacting with each other in a myriad of ways that change with context. Examples of CPS include smart grid, autonomous automobile systems, medical monitoring, process control systems, robotics systems, and automatic pilot avionics.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Global Train Control And Management Systems (TCMS) Market To Reach $3.4 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market will reach USD 8.65 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.2%

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.2%. Intermittent Urinary Catheter is defined as a medical device which is used to drain urine from the urinary bladder when patients are not able to perform it naturally. These devices are made from latex rubber, PVC or vinyl, and silicone materials, and are intended for one-time use. The major users of these catheters are individuals with spinal cord injury or suffering from urinary incontinence.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Consumer NAS Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

Consumer NAS Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Consumer NAS market. The authors of the...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Projected To Reach A Market Value Of Around $2.29 Billion By 2025: COVID-19 ERA

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, has recently published a report titled “Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market (By Type: Aspiration Devices, Stent Retrievers; By Application: Coronary Arteries, Peripheral Arteries, Cerebral Arteries) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” offers detailed insights of the market entailing insights on its different market segments.
MarketsSentinel

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Study (2021): Industry trends, Evaluation of Market status, Projected growth by 2027

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Industry is going to play an increasingly important role in the coming years, Market Predicts High CAGR between 2020 and 2027. Breaking down the global trend Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market currently leading in Europe, the APAC region, South America, and the MEA region. Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is totally fragmented due to presence of maximum players in most of the regions across the globe. Later, the report also delivers different segments on basis of product category, plentiful applications of the product and key revenue regions which highly contribute to the Market share.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Report 2021: Market Is Projected To Reach A Revised $10.5 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Businessbostonnews.net

Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Set to Register 14.1% CAGR During 2021-2026 | Kronos, Infor, Oracle, GE Healthcare (Api Healthcare)

Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Workforce management is an institutional process that maximizes performance levels and competency for an organization. The process includes all the activities needed to maintain a productive workforce, such as field service management, human resource management, performance and training management, data collection, recruiting, budgeting, forecasting, scheduling and analytics.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach USD 31.50 Billion by 2028; Awareness Regarding Significance of Immune System to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global immune health supplements market is set to gain momentum from the rising awareness of clean label products infused with minimally processed and natural ingredients. In May 2020, for instance, Ancient Nutrition introduced a new range of SBO Probiotics including Men’s, Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These were developed by blending an organic fermented blend of superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 18.22 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 31.50 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025 By General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global magnetic resonance imaging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Businessbostonnews.net

At 6.6% CAGR, Bio-Implant Market to reach USD 99.56 billion by 2025 | Market Dynamics, Trends and COVID-19 Deviation Analysis by iCognition Insights

The report on Bio-Implant Market Analysis by Product (Cardiovascular, Spinal, Dental), by Material (Ceramic, Biomaterial Metal, Polymers, Alloys), by Origin (Allografts, Xenografts), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Centres, Clinics), and by Region - Forecast to 2025″ published by iCognition Insights examines and investigates the primary market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Rest of the World (RoW) during period 2019-2025.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Video Conferencing Market may reach to $22.5 billion by 2026 at 19.7% CAGR

According to a new market research report "Video Conferencing Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Application (Corporate Communication, Training and Development, and Marketing and Client Engagement), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size expected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.