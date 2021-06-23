Podiatry EMR Software Market is Booming Worldwide | NXGN Management, eMDs, Kareo

The global weather forecasting systems market size is expected to reach USD 3.61 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing need for more accurate and reliable information related to climate patterns and constant monitoring are some key factors driving market revenue growth at a rapid rate. Sudden and unexpected climatic changes cause major damage to life and property, and safety and security concerns have been rising as a result. Continuous technological advancements in weather forecasting systems to predict changes in the atmosphere more accurately are also factors supporting revenue growth of the market.