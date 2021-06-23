From Rapping, To Writing, To Podcasting, Dessa’s Resume Is Getting Longer

An artist named after liquid fire flashes a gold and obsidian ring and, by the way, just lit our conversation aflame too. “I guess I basically had this obsession that I thought I was going to die before this album came out,” admits the singer Nai Palm, the lead vocalist of the Grammy-nominated band Hiatus Kaiyote. She and bassist Paul Bender are in front of separate computers in mid-June in Melbourne, where the troupe is based. It is, I’ve been told, quite cold outside. She’s telling me how she feels about the release of the group’s third album, Mood Valiant, their first in six years, last Friday. Which, considering the baggage around it—a breast cancer diagnosis, a collectively agreed-upon yearlong respite, and a bout of general music industry malaise—is to say that she is really telling me how she chooses to carry out the faith of living. “There’s less of the nerves,” she continues. “It’s more just like a relief.”