More than a dozen tracks debut on the latest edition of the Billboard Global 200, the charting company’s weekly look at which songs were consumed the most all around the world. Close to the bottom of the tally, one of the most beloved girl groups in the South Korean music industry sees their latest single find its way to the roster, and while they have risen higher in the past, the fact that they’re back at all has helped them make history among musical acts that fit their same descriptor from their home country.