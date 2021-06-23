Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz proves decisive in thrilling Group F finale at Euro 2020

By Alex Pattle
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgEpt_0adNqqxD00

For all the stars on the Puskas Arena pitch, for all the players with the ability to influence the biggest of games, it was Antonio Mateu Lahoz who arguably proved most decisive in this Group F draw between Portugal and France at Euro 2020 .

For the uninitiated, that is not the name of some secret weapon of a player included in Didier Deschamps’ expanded squad for this summer’s tournament, nor a French defector in the Portuguese ranks.

Lahoz was the man in the middle in Budapest, a man lauded for his performance in the Champions League final earlier this month but the subject of wariness due to his willingness – eagerness, it seems at times – to award spot-kicks.

Such wariness over the Spaniard’s predilection for penalties proved pertinent on Wednesday evening, as Lahoz awarded three while Portugal and France contested a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, with the stakes higher than some observers appreciated before kick-off.

France’s top spot in Group F was on the line, though Portugal could have occupied any of the four positions in the pool. As it turned out, they took the third, reaching the last 16 with this 2-2 draw.

Their evening began promisingly as an unusually out-of-sorts France team committed a catalogue of errors, culminating in goalkeeper Hugo Lloris nearly decapitating Danilo with a punched clearance on the half-hour mark.

Deschamps’ captain presented his case, that he had connected with the ball before connecting with the temple of the Portugal midfielder, but Lahoz recognised that Lloris had only done so after Danilo nodded the ball onto the keeper’s glove.

It was an astute piece of officiating from the 44-year-old, for which Cristiano Ronaldo – goalscorer from the spot – was grateful, but in added time of the first half Lahoz was forced into another crucial decision around a spot-kick, again pointing to a small circle of paint but this time erring in his judgement.

Nelson Semedo was deemed to have unfairly blocked Kylian Mbappe during the France forward’s run into the Portugal box, in what was really a routine coming-together.

Karim Benzema equalised for the world champions from 12 yards, forcing the European champions to head into the break on level terms.

Two minutes into the second half, the Real Madrid striker struck again. His goal was immediately chalked off for offside, before a VAR check saw the tidy finish in fact stand.

On the hour mark, Lahoz was called into action again, awarding a second Portugal penalty – and third of the game – for a handball by Jules Kounde. Ronaldo had blasted the ball upwards and at the France defender’s arm from close range, but admittedly that limb was positioned somewhat unnaturally.

Kounde was not given the benefit of the doubt by Lahoz, who probably should be given the benefit of the doubt for his decision in that moment, one that resulted in another Ronaldo goal and record, as well as a Portugal equaliser.

The drama was done – well, as far as concerns Lahoz, though a terrific Rui Patricio double-save cannot be overlooked.

Two of three correct calls in a game as wild as this, in a group as wild as this, will arguably be deemed enough for Lahoz, though the margins between a successful night for the Spaniard and an unsuccessful one are rather slim.

That is a feeling with which Portugal, Germany and Hungary will all sympathise.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Didier Deschamps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group F#Puskas#French#Portuguese#The Champions League#Spaniard#European#Real Madrid#Var
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz light up the Allianz Arena as Germany ease past Portugal... but Bruno Fernandes was very quiet by his high standards in a thrilling Group F encounter

Germany threw Euro 2020 Group F wide open with a devastating attacking performance to beat Portugal 4-2. Cristiano Ronaldo scored against the run of play, before two own goals in five minutes turned the tide at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The superb Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens extended Germany's...
UEFAtheScore

5 takeaways from eventful final day of Euro 2020 group stage

One year later, Euro 2020 is finally underway. At the end of every matchday, we'll be dissecting the biggest talking points from all the action. Below, we look back on Wednesday's games. Busquets was Spain's missing ingredient. Spain found its groove when it mattered most. After opening Euro 2020 with...
SoccerTribal Football

Euro 2020: Spain and Poland draw sets up dramatic Group E finale

In a tight affair, the match between Spain and Poland ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Spaniards once again unable to capitalise on their copious amounts of possession. The sides met in Seville with both teams seeking a positive result heading into the second round of fixtures. With some...
SoccerThe Independent

England train ahead of Euro 2020 final group game against Czech Republic

England are seen training at St George’s Park in this video ahead of their Euro 2020 Group D closing game against Czech Republic. Gareth Southgate’s side have their fate in their own hands after missing their first chance to rubber stamp a ticket to the last 16 with the goalless draw with Scotland at Wembley on Friday night.
SoccertheScore

France, Germany, Portugal advance at Euro 2020 in wild finish to Group F

Germany avoided an embarrassing exit from Euro 2020 with a late equalizer Wednesday against a plucky Hungary side, while Portugal and France advanced with a 2-2 draw that suited both countries in a chaotic sprint to the finish for Group F. Die Mannschaft risked a second consecutive group-stage exit in...
UEFA90min.com

Euro 2020: Who needs what in the final group games?

It seems like Euro 2020 only started yesterday, with Italy sweeping Turkey aside on home turf to get the competition off to a flying start, but we're already at crunch time for the group stage. From now on, the 2pm kick-offs are a relic of the past, with each group's...
SoccerNBC Sports

EURO 2020, live! How to watch Group D finales; schedule, odds

EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games are being played in cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary. With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams. The...
UEFASkySports

England v Czech Rep: Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to miss final Euro 2020 group game

England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic after going into self-isolation. The pair interacted with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at full-time of Friday's 0-0 draw. Henderson, Maguire to face Czechs; Bellingham could replace Mount.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England play Germany in Euro 2020 last 16 after Joachim Low’s side finish second in Group F

England will play Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2020 after Joachim Low’s side finished as runners-up in Group F.England qualified top of Group D on Tuesday evening as they beat Czech Republic 1-0, following the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw against Scotland and 1-0 victory over Croatia.As such, Gareth Southgate’s players knew their round-of-16 opponents would be the side that finished second in the ‘group of death’, and Germany occupied that spot by drawing 2-2 against Hungary on Wednesday night.France, meanwhile, qualified top of Group F with a 2-2 draw against Portugal, who finished third in the pool...
Soccerinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Portugal face France in the final Group F match of the Euros

Portugal vs France. Both sides’ final match in Group F (the undoubted “group of death”, also containing as it does, Germany, and outsiders Hungary) is a repeat of the Euro 2016 final, when Portugal overcame hosts France in extra time to lift their first-ever major trophy. Since then, France have won a World Cup while Portugal have become less reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo – although it’s important to remember that their star man anyway limped off the field after just 25 minutes of that 2016 final. The 36-year-old will surely be keen to be involved here, with his remarkable career reaching its twilight and this possibly his last international tournament.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Czech Republic team news: Jack Grealish starts in Group D finale at Euro 2020

Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Bukayo Saka will start for England in the Group D decider at Euro 2020 against Czech Republic at Wembley.Grealish comes in with Gareth Southgate unable to select Mason Mount due to the Chelsea midfielder isolating until next Monday.Mount and Ben Chilwell were confirmed as a close contacts of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.Maguire makes his first start since 9 May, having recovered from an ankle ligament injury which led him to miss the end of Manchester United’s season.Saka has got the nod to start ahead of Jadon...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Euro 2020 Group F: The Group that lived up to the title “Group of Death”

France, Germany, Portugal and even Hungary, never failed us as the “Group of Death” and was hands down the most entertaining group at the Euro 2020 competition. The only disappointment to come from Group F is that all four countries couldn’t qualify for the knockout stages. Only three points separated first and fourth, one dissecting first from both second and third – this group left everything to play for on the final day of the group stages.