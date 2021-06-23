Avidyne Acquires STC for SkyTrax200 Dual-Band ADS-B In Receiver

MACON, GA — B&D Industrial has announced the acquisition of GTI Predictive Technology, a division of GTI Spindle Technology, Inc. of Manchester, NH. GTI Predictive Technology (a division of GTI Spindle Technology, Inc.) is a product and services team specializing in predictive analysis systems used by all types of customers from many different industries. GTI powers vigorous data collection tools in support of its’ mission of changing predictive technology regarding standalone diagnostics and Industry 4.0 solutions. In particular, their goal is to create easy-to-use sensor systems that allow field technicians and equipment managers to observe, collect, and quickly report accurate data to decision-makers. GTI Predictive Technology is the creator of the iPad Vibration Analyzer, which now has expanded into dynamic balancing, laser shaft alignment, leveling, and thermography.