Support will help ELYSIS further its work to create the world's first carbon-free aluminum, with strong local supply chains. ALMA, QC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to support Canadians and Canadian businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in innovation, which will position Canada for success in the low-carbon economy, are key to supporting a robust and sustained economic recovery that will create more jobs for Canadians. Zero-carbon aluminum smelting is the kind of innovation that will help achieve both Canada's economic and climate change goals.