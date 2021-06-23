Tesoro Viejo Announces Groundbreaking Of De Young Properties New Verano Neighborhood

With the expectation of bringing 81 new homes to local Valley families, Tesoro Viejo is thrilled that De Young Properties is breaking ground at their master-planned community. MADERA — Tesoro Viejo is excited to announce that De Young Properties officially broke ground on their new Verano neighborhood in the Hillside Village at the master-planned community, Tesoro Viejo. Exclusively designed for Tesoro Viejo, the innovative Discover Series collection includes four new single- and two-story floor plan designs, ranging from approximately 1,515 to 2,313 square feet of fresh, modern, livable homes with up to four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and offers one-stop shopping with several curated designer packages, allowing homebuyers a quick, easy and fun process.