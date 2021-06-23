Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, CT

Lake Compounce holds job fair, seeks to hire 300 people

Bristol Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – Lake Compounce held a job fair Wednesday morning seeking to fill 300 seasonal positions and a few full-time positions, which they feel confident they would do. “By the looks of it, we were looking at 30 to 50,” said Lake Compounce Public Relations Representative Lynsey Winters on early hiring estimates of the fair. “We were hiring on the spot. We were happy and we’re hoping we’ll get more because you can apply online too. The word is out there and people know.”

www.bristolpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#The Sweet Shoppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.