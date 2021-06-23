Lake Compounce holds job fair, seeks to hire 300 people

BRISTOL – Lake Compounce held a job fair Wednesday morning seeking to fill 300 seasonal positions and a few full-time positions, which they feel confident they would do. “By the looks of it, we were looking at 30 to 50,” said Lake Compounce Public Relations Representative Lynsey Winters on early hiring estimates of the fair. “We were hiring on the spot. We were happy and we’re hoping we’ll get more because you can apply online too. The word is out there and people know.”