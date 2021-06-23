Man arrested, charged for attempted rape at Barberton business

A registered sex offender was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery and attempted rape for an incident that allegedly occurred at a business in Barberton Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.

Around 12:49 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a business in the 100 block of Second Street NW, police stated. In less than a minute, officers arrived on scene and as they entered the business, a man fled out of the back.

Officers then found an assault victim inside of the business, who was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment, the release states.

After broadcasting a description of the man who fled from the business, officers were informed that a person matching that description was seen entering another business on Wooster Road North where he was located and taken into custody, police said.

The man, Timothy Williams, 30, of Akron, was arrested and booked into the Barberton City Jail. He was charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery and attempted rape from the incident. Barberton police did not provide details on what occurred at the business that led to those charges.

Williams is a Tier III registered sex offender. He will be arraigned in Barberton Municipal Court Thursday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.