One might not think that there is much to the history of Liberty State Park. In part, that may be because of how eye-catching its scenery is. Like a green thumbprint, the Park stands out between the steel-driven cityscapes of Northern New Jersey. Aquatic wetlands, small ponds, salt marshes and forests surround the Park. All that openness allows one to look across the Upper New York Bay and see two figures of American narrative history—the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Both have, for centuries, welcomed immigrants to their new home.