Jerry Seinfeld making a Pop-Tart movie for Netflix

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, a new Netflix comedy about the iconic breakfast pastries. Variety reports the comedy is inspired by one of Seinfeld’s stand-up bits where he talks about the origins of Pop-Tarts and his childhood love of them. He most recently did the routine in his 2020 comedy special, 23 Hours to Kill.

