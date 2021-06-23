Council Bluffs Community Schools receives funds for Early Learning Center project

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a $7 million investment for a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project to be administered by Council Bluffs Community Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo said the funding will assist with the construction of an Early Learning Center on the site of the former Tinley/Kanesville building on the corner of Avenue G and N. 8th Street, and support the implementation of an expanded preschool program and in-school childcare for infants and toddlers (ages 0-3) at the Early Learning Center.

With the expanded offerings, it’s estimated that nearly 200 more students will be better prepared to learn in kindergarten each year.

“We are fortunate to have the confidence of Governor Reynolds as we prepare to implement universal preschool and demonstrate the effectiveness of high-quality early childhood programming on the kindergarten readiness of students,” Murillo said. “We look forward to being a model program that can be replicated in other Iowa school districts.”

It’s estimated the Early Learning Center could open in the fall of 2023.

