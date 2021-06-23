Mother goes viral for wearing fox costume to chase daughter down city street

All I had ever wanted to be was a wife and a mother. Many women have aspirations of a fancy career, but my greatest desire in life was just to be a wife and mom. But something else I love to do is sing. After we moved to Valdosta, Georgia, while Jeff was in the military through a series of different events I had the opportunity to open at a concert for an old southern gospel group called the Hinsons. This was not the first time, but through different scenarios and situations over the past several years the opportunity had risen for me to do so a couple times.