Texas State

Gov. Ricketts defends move to send troopers to Texas

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending his decision to send state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border at the request of fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

Ricketts also is using it as an opportunity to rail against the Biden administration. Ricketts has said he'll send 25 troopers to Del Rio, Texas, for a deployment to last as long as 16 days.

The troopers will partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety. It's not clear what they’ll be doing or how much the mission will cost.

GOP-led states that have committed law enforcement agents to Texas argue the federal government isn’t doing enough to stop illegal immigration.

