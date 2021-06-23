Cancel
Omaha, NE

Section of West Papio Trail to close for about 90 days

By Matt Ryan
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
If you ride, walk or jog on the West Papio Trail, you may need to change where you get on and off of it. A portion of the trail will be closing for about 90 days due to a sewer project.

According to a release from the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation Department, the trail will be closed near Q Street to around Harrison Street.

A reopening of the trail is expected to occur on September 20, 2021.

