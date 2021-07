Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the men’s international goal record of 109 goals after scoring a brace for Portugal against France at Euro 2020.The 36-year-old draws level with Iran’s Ali Daei and has now scored five goals at this summer’s tournament.Ronaldo already became the all-time record scorer at the European Championship after a double against Hungary took him past France’s Michel Platini and his current tally is now up to 14.Euro 2020 top scorer odds: Cristiano Ronaldo leads current standings in race for golden bootAfter also scoring in the 4-2 loss to Germany, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in Budapest with...