Update: the main stream seems to be a bit buggy, but Twitter seems to be the best place to watch the livestream right now. Check out the Windows 11 livestream on Twitter here. It's Windows 11 day! Probably. Microsoft is holding a special event today, but is being all cagey about what it has planned for the next iteration of its Windows operating system. If it wasn't for the fact a build of Windows 11 has already leaked, we'd be wondering what this event could be about. But now we know, and some of us have even spent some time with it—spoilers: it's Windows 10 but with a new skin.