4 Places to See on an Alabama Road Trip

Looking for the perfect southern summer road trip destination? If so, an Alabama road trip makes an excellent choice for those looking to explore some of the country's most historic and unique cities.

If you've never been to Alabama before, I think now is the perfect time to plan a visit. My hope is that this Alabama road trip guide will inspire others to get out and explore somewhere they've never been before and maybe learn something new along the way.

If you're from Alabama, I'd love to hear what you'd recommend for first time visitors. Feel free to share your ideas in the comments down below.

1. Birmingham

Birmingham is located near the northern center of Alabama about an hour and 20 minutes north of Montgomery.

The city has a long history in the Civil Rights Movement and first time visitors are encouraged to begin their visit at the city's Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

The Civil Rights Institute is a large museum and research center that depicts the events of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s. There is a lot to see at the museum so plan to spend a few hours there if you have the time.

Walking distance from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute you'll find the Birmingham Museum of Art and the McWane Science Center, which are both worthy of a visit if you're in the area.

After you've had your fill of museums for the day, head over to 2nd Ave. in downtown. You'll find lots of great restarants and bars there.

2. Mobile

Mobile is located about 3 hours and 30 minutes south of Birmingham on the southern coast of the state along the Gulf coast.

One of the main attractions in Mobile is the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, which is located along the water. This is both a historic park and memorial where visitors can learn about the history of the USS Alabama and its role in various conflicts before it was decommissioned.

Located a short distance from the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park you'll also find the Exploreum Science Center, the History Museum of Mobile, and the Colonial Fort Conde.

When you're ready for lunch, head into downtown where you'll find dozens of great restaurants and bars to choose from. Southern National is a good option if you'd like to try updated classic southern cuisine.

3. Montgomery

Montgomery is located near the center of Alabama about an hour and 20 minutes south of Birmingham.

Montgomery is not only the capital of Alabama, but is also the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

First time visitors to Montgomery are encouraged to visit both the Rosa Parks Library and Museum and the Civil Rights Memorial. You'll find both in the downtown area just a short 10 to 15 minute walk from one another.

Afterwards, I recommend visiting Riverfront Park located along the river. At the park you'll find a paved riverwalk, riverboat rides, an ampitheatre, children's play areas, and picnic areas.

Other popular attractions in Montgomery include Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, Alabama State Archives and History Museum, and the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum.

4. Lake Guntersville State Park

Lake Guntersville State Park is located about 30 minutes north of Birmingham in the northern part of the state along the eastern shore of Guntersville Lake.

The area is a popular destination for hiking, camping, boating, biking, swimming, and horseback riding. There is also a zipline and golf course.

The Guntersville Lake area is beautiful and the perfect place to head when you want a break from the city. Be sure to book accomodation reservations well in advance as many locations sell out during peak season.

I hope you've enjoyed this guide to 4 places to see on an Alabama road trip and that I've inspired you to consider a visit of your own. If you liked this article please consider giving me a follow for more local travel guides such as this one. As always, thanks for reading.

