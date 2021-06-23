Vendetta Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at a price of $0.07 per share.www.streetinsider.com