Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vendetta Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at a price of $0.07 per share.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Prices#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Vtt#The Company#Units#Vendetta Mining Corp#Canadian#Company#The Private Placement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Marketsdallassun.com

Winston Gold Closes $1,222,500 Private Placement

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') consisting of 16,300,000 units (the 'Units') at a purchase price of $0.075 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $1,222,500.
Business360dx.com

Telo Genomics Raises $2.1M in Private Placement

NEW YORK — Telo Genomics said on Friday that it has closed the first tranche of a previously announced private placement, raising roughly C$2.1 million (US$1.7 million). The Canadian firm issued 4,185,500 units for C$.50 apiece, with each unit consisting of a common share and half of a warrant to purchase a common share at C$.75 per share. A second tranche is expected to close soon and gross about C$195,000.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI. Payable Date: September 29, 2021; October 28, 2021 & November 29, 2021. Record Date: September 15, 2021; October 15, 2021 & November 15, 2021. Ex-dividend Date: September 14, 2021; October 14, 2021 & November 12, 2021. ________________________________________. 21/07/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins. TSX VENTURE COMPANIES.
Economyaustinnews.net

Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Final Shelf Prospectus') with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Another private placement rejected

Last Tuesday, KNM Group Bhd shareholders rejected its proposal to raise RM167.9 million via a private placement of up to 987.52 million new shares, amounting to 30% of its share capital. At an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), 163 shareholders owning 333.94 million shares, representing 62.18% of shares voted, said “no” to the resolution.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Xigem Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that the Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to members of the Company's Advisory Board pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.325 for a period of five years and will vest immediately. The Options were granted on July 5, 2021 by Xigem's Board of Directors.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund Pty Ltd. ("Terra Capital") has purchased 500,000 common shares of the Company in the market thereby increasing its holdings to a total of 14,383,461 common shares.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HAW Capital 2 Corp. Reports Results of Its Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - HAW Capital 2 Corp. (TSXV: HAW.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021 (the "Circular"), were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021; including the appointment of the Company's auditors and election of its directors.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lexaria Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Concentrate Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)(NASDAQ: LEXXW)(CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that on June 30, 2021 it made a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). It is expected that the close of business on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 will be the final trading day for Lexaria on the CSE. At the open of the trading day on July 8, 2021, the Company's shares will only trade on the NASDAQ Capital Markets ('Nasdaq').
Businessaustinnews.net

CopperBank Repays Debenture

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ('CopperBank' or the 'Company') (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce the full repayment of the CDN $263,000 debenture previously announced on June 17, 2019. The aggregate principal amount together with all accrued interest have been paid and satisfied by the Company.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Ready Set Gold Sets Date for Annual General and Special Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF)("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company")today announced that it will hold an annual and special general meeting of shareholders on October 12, 2021 (the "AGM"), at which normal-course annual meeting matters will be discussed as well as matters raised in a purported dissident requisition (the "Requisition") made pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) by CBLT Inc., which the Company believes may be controlled or directed by Peter M. Clausi (the "Dissident").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. RECEIVES TSXV FINAL ACCEPTANCE FOR FLORIN GOLD PROJECT OPTION AGREEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") in respect of the option and joint venture agreement entered into by the Company with Florin Resources Inc. dated April 1, 2021, as amended (the " Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021. For purposes of the Option Agreement, the Effective Date, being a reference date for certain payment and expenditure obligations, is July 5, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the recently completed private placement financing to fund the initial cash payment and first year exploration expenditures required under the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.
BusinessMySanAntonio

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Southwest Insurance Brokers, LLC

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Southwest Insurance Brokers, LLC (Southwest Insurance Brokers) of Phoenix, Arizona has joined AssuredPartners. The team of 5 will remain under the leadership of Jeff Lewis, President of Southwest Insurance Brokers. The agency currently reports $1 million in annualized revenues. Jeff Lewis said, “We...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

StrikePoint Gold Closes $4,512,500 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 18,050,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $4,512,500. Each flow-through unit will comprise one flow through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of 18 months.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Press

The Parent Company Provides Update on Potential Mercer Park Acquisition Corp. Private Placement

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced that its previously announced conditional agreement to complete a $50 million strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") in GH Group, Inc. ("Glass House"), through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., has been terminated by the parties effective today and the Strategic Investment will not be completed at this time. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, recently merged with Glass House. The Parent Company will consider future partnership opportunities as Glass House purchases and completes the retrofit of its greenhouse cultivation facility in southern California.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Canada Silver Closes $2M Flow-Through Private Placement

COQIUTLAM, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that further to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2021 regarding the closing of the private placement, the Company wishes to confirm that the Company issued 1,063,830 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.47 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $500,000. The Company will also issued 2,941,176 Quebec FT Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.51 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $1,500,000. In total the Company issued 4,005,006 combined FT and QFT Units, raising a total of $2,000,000.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Patriot Battery Metals Closes Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCD)(FSE:R9GA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering, as previously announced on June 21, 2021, for total gross proceeds of $3,709,120 (the "Private Placement").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Meed Growth Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering"). The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its non-brokered private placement offering of 1,500,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Private Placement"). After completion of the Offering and the Private Placement, the Corporation now has 13,500,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy